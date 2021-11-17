Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

As of Monday, Nov. 15 the area had 34 confirmed cases

Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Bella Coola Valley the Nuxalk Nation has declared a state of local emergency.

As of Monday, Nov. 15 there were 34 active cases confirmed, up from 10 confirmed cases a week ago.

In an issued statement, Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner noted the order was been declared because of the level of risk posed to the community, vulnerability factors such as geographical remoteness, limited availability of medical services and supplies, housing conditions and demographics.

“The reserve will remain closed to visitors who are not fully vaccinated until Nov. 30, 2021,” the statement noted, adding the local state of emergency will be in effect until midnight Tuesday, Nov. 30.

On Monday, the Nuxalk Nation also activated its emergency operations centre, which is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone needing supports or questions answered is asked to call 250-799-5368.

Testing for COVID-19 is available at the band office by appointment between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To book an appointment call 250-799-5809.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 73 per cent of residents 12 years and older in the Bella Coola Valley had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent of people 18 years and older.

Nuxalk Health is requiring all employees who are in direct contact with patients and clients to be fully vaccinated.

Additionally, any Nuxalk Nation residents who are stranded due to the Lower Mainland flooding, are encouraged to register with the BC Evacuee Registration and Assistance at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

Bella CoolaCOVID-19