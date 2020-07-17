To date, Bella Coola has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook)

Checkpoint at Bella Coola Valley shifts to informational purposes only

Travellers are being advised most accommodations and sites remain closed

Permits are no longer required for visitors wanting to enter the Bella Coola Valley.

The Nuxalk Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) stopped issuing travel permits as of July 1, 2020.

The 24-hour checkpoint at Kettle Pond on Highway 20 is for informational purposes only.

“We felt things were improving in the province,” said EOC co-director Terry Webber. “Although permits are not required checkpoints are still taking information and monitoring who is coming in and going.”

Most accommodations and tourism opportunities remain closed in the Bella Coola Valley.

“Even the local parks are closed, Tweedsmuir Park is closed,” Webber added.

“Even the question on BC Ferries’ opportunities to pass through I tell them BC Ferries only comes and goes once per week as they are running on their winter schedule.”

An American who recently tried to enter the Bella Coola Valley decided to turn around after Webber said he gave him the lowdown on what might happen if he came into the valley.

Read More: Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

An exposure to COVID-19 would be devastating for the small remote community, Nuxalk leadership have said since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

As well as providing information to motorists, the EOC is also monitoring the community’s inlet traffic.

The months of July and August are prime fishing time for locals and tourists both in the rivers and ocean.

“They’re working 12 hours a day monitoring who comes into the wharf and comes into town,” Webber said noting Americans are trying to come up through the inlet.

Read More: B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

He said while there are restrictions on commercial fisherman, they do not apply to recreational fishers.

“It’s costing the Nation a bit of money but the way I see it it’s worth the investment to keep everyone safe in the valley; even just keeping one American away is definitely worth it.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella CoolaCoronavirustravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Just Posted

Checkpoint at Bella Coola Valley shifts to informational purposes only

Travellers are being advised most accommodations and sites remain closed

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

Fresh Air Cinemas stops in Williams Lake, Quesnel, a box office smash

Funds raised go towards local, non-profit organizations

Fuel treatment in Fox Mountain woodlot a multiprong approach

Crews mitigate wildfire risks in interface areas

First Nations project to remove biomass for markets in Williams Lake continues

The fibre will be used by Pinnacle Renewable Energy and Atlantic Power

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Most Read