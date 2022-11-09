Bella Coola RCMP seize drugs, cash during traffic stop in Hagensborg

Bella Coola RCMP seize drugs and cash during traffic stop on Highway 20 at Hagensborg on Monday, Nov. 7. (RCMP photo) A weigh scale and drugs were seized by Bella Coola RCMP on Monday, Nov. 7 during a traffic stop. (RCMP photo) Bella Coola RCMP seized drugs during a traffic stop on Monday, Nov. 7. (RCMP photo)

Bella Coola RCMP seized drugs and cash from a vehicle during a traffic stop on Highway 20 in Hagensborg on Monday, Nov. 7.

The male driver of the vehicle did not have a license, while the passenger, an adult woman, had outstanding warrants from Surrey, Williams Lake and Kamloops, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, NCO media relations, North District RCMP.

Saunderson said the driver was released as police continue their investigation and that he could face charges for drug possession and trafficking.

The woman was released on an appearance notice to deal with the outstanding warrants, Saunderson said.



