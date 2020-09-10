Aerial view of Bella Bella. (Tyson Whitney photo)

BELLA BELLA: Heiltsuk Tribal Council notified of positive COVID-19 case

Emergency operations centre reactivated

A positive case of COVID-19 has prompted the Heiltsuk Tribal Council in Bella Bella to reactivate its emergency operations centre.

The remote community located on B.C’s Central Coast confirmed the news late Sept. 9 via an urgent community communication update posted on Facebook.

“We must remain calm at this time, and continue to take every precaution,” Heiltsuk Tribal Council stated.

“We all must be kind, and work together.”

A stay at home request for all individuals in the community is in place until further notice urging residents not to visit outside their households. A curfew is also in effect from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m.

All offices will be closed, however, the band store will remain open as an essential service.

Face masks are to be worn at all times.

Anyone returning home from travelling is required to self-isolate for 14-days.

Read More: B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lennon Solomon elected Yunesit’in Chief

Just Posted

BELLA BELLA: Heiltsuk Tribal Council notified of positive COVID-19 case

Emergency operations centre reactivated

Lennon Solomon elected Yunesit’in Chief

Solomon will serve a four year term

Yunesit’in heads to the polls for new Chief

Polls close tonight at 8 p.m.

Cow Moose Sign Project founder continues to protest cow moose hunt in B.C.

Dan Simmons hoping to stop ‘cow and calf moose cull’

Gary Muraca appointed Williams Lake’s chief administrative officer

Muraca replaces outgoing CAO Milo MacDonald

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Okanagan campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

Most Read