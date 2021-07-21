Beer and wine store proposed for 1704 Broadway Ave. South in Williams Lake

A public hearing will be held on the application at the city hall on Tuesday, Aug. 17

A proposal to build a drive-thru restaurant and beer and wine store at 1704 Broadway Avenue South has been downgraded to just a beer and wine store. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Plans to build a drive-through restaurant and beer and wine store at the former Chemo RV site on Broadway Avenue South inWilliams Lake have been downgraded to a beer and wine store only.

City council received an amended application for the 3,800-square-metre property at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 20.

A public hearing for the application will be held at city hall on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 and notification of the application will be sent to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius.

Additionally, the amended application will be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for consultation.

Proponent Broadway Landco Management Ltd., of which Coun. Scott Nelson is a part of, is now asking permission from the city to develop a 371.6 square metre standalone beer and wine store with a loading zone located at the west of the proposed building.

In his written report to council, development services technician Rafid Shadman noted there are two existing buildings on the property that would be removed prior to construction.

Presently the property is zoned Service Commercial (CS-1) zone which does not permit a beer and wine store.

“Additionally, in discussion with the applicant, there are plans for future development to the east of the building. As such, the applicant is seeking a zoning amendment to a variant of Highway Commercial (CS3) to allow for a beer and wine store use with a loading zone located to the West of the proposed building.”



