School District 27 has announced Kristina Beaulne has been appointed vice-principal of LCSS

School District 27 has announced Kristina Beaulne has been appointed vice-principal of Lake City Secondary School.

A resident of Williams Lake, Beaulne will begin work Aug. 15 until July 31, 2019.

“Kristina has taught in a number of schools within Williams Lake since 2010,” said School District 27 Superintendent of Schools Mark Wintjes.

“We look forward to our administrative team providing positive leadership and stability at the school level to enhance student achievement.”