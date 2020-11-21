Black Bears are a common sight in the Cariboo, and especially in 2020. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Black Bears are a common sight in the Cariboo, and especially in 2020. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Bear sightings in Cariboo up in 2020

WildSafeBC received nearly 1,000 reports of black bears in the Cariboo from January to October

It wasn’t just your imagination – there were more bear sightings in the Cariboo in 2020.

The WildSafeBC Cariboo program has closed up shop in the region for 2020, with 944 black bear reports throughout the year. In 2019, only 735 sightings were reported.

“Garbage was the most reported attractant, followed by residential fruit trees,” a news release from WildSafeBC reads. “The majority of reports was received in the months of August, September and October, which are usually the busier months for bear encounters, as bears are entering the stage of hyperphagia to fatten up before hibernation.”

READ MORE: Quesnel cemetery damaged by bears

Mareike Moore, the WildSafeBC Cariboo co-ordinator, was kept busy throughout the summer, presenting to classrooms, tagging garbage bins and houses and hosting display booths at farmers’ markets in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. According to WildSafeBC, more than 1,300 people were reached through door hanging and bin tagging, and nearly 350 people were reached at display booths.

Moore also organized an online B.C. Goes Wild event in September.

A full report will be published on wildsafebc.com in December.

During the winter months, wildlife conflicts can still be reported to 1-877-952-7277, and urgent wildlife questions can be directed to bc@wildsafebc.com. The Cariboo program will resume in the spring.

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TRU Williams Lake nursing program adapts to COVID-19
Next story
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Just Posted

Black Bears are a common sight in the Cariboo, and especially in 2020. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Bear sightings in Cariboo up in 2020

WildSafeBC received nearly 1,000 reports of black bears in the Cariboo from January to October

Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Hip Hop 4 Hunger food drive benefits Salvation Army food bank

“I was really missing shows, so that was a big part of where this came from.”

Assistant professor Sandi Lachapelle (left) discusses medicine administration to first year practical nursing students Shona Myers, May Cooper and Ausya Greenridge. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
TRU Williams Lake nursing program adapts to COVID-19

Williams Lake students are learning virtually mostly, with very few labs

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

A specialized RCMP unit checked on 160 people in gang enforcement activities in Quesnel and Prince George last week. (Observer file photo)
Provincial gang enforcement seizes drugs, cash, weapons in Quesnel round-up

The specialized unit was in Prince George and Quesnel between Nov. 12 and 14, checking on 160 people

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

Most Read