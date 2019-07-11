Bear cubs likely hit by vehicle, left on road in Bella Coola

The cubs were discovered on June 30 on Thorsen Creek Road

B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two grizzly cubs were killed in Bella Coola.

The Conservation Officer Service says a passerby found the two dead bear cubs along Thorsen Road on June 30, and then reported the incident to the provincial RAPP line. It’s believed that the pair were struck by a vehicle. Their mom has not been located.

Failure to report the accidental killing of wildlife is an offence under the Wildlife Act. Both the RCMP and COS are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact conservation officer Hana Anderson, or can remain anonymous by calling the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them
Next story
Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Just Posted

Tuesday evening Farmers Market delights lakecity

The Williams Lake Farmers Market was proud to kick off the new Tuesday evening Farmers Markets

CRD estimates 120 West Chilcotin properties could have been impacted by flooding

Extent of damage won’t be known until water fully recedes

Columneetza class of ‘69 celebrates 50-year reunion

Columneetza Secondary School graduates of the class of 1969 celebrated their 50th… Continue reading

WLIB celebrates opening of new Elders building

The building was constructed in partnership with Thompson Rivers University WIlliams Lake Campus

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake introduces Backwoods Try-Athalon

The event is open to individuals and teams above the age of 12 with a $45 registration fee

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

Most Read