Justin Millett joined the Conservation Officer Service in Williams Lake in November and is training for a year before he will be permanently stationed in Quesnel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bear calls keeping new Cariboo conservation officer busy

Residents are reminded to secure attractants in Williams Lake and Quesnel

Bears have been keeping the Conservation Officer Service occupied in the Cariboo region, said Justin Millett, a conservation officer.

“They are coming out of hibernation right now and are focused in on a lot of the lower lying greener areas right now, which is, unfortunately where people tend to inhabit now,” he told the Tribune. “Hopefully soon with snow starting to recede, things will green up in different areas and bears will start moving up to where the normally want to be.”

Already there have been bears getting into people’s garbage in developed areas just outside of Williams Lake and Quesnel and it’s a major concern, he said, adding dealing with habituated bears is not a part of the job the conservation officers enjoy.

Residents need to take better care to secure attractants because once a bear gets a taste for them it becomes a problem. The COS is asking people not to put their garbage out curbside too early, keeping garbage in the house or take it to a transfer station.

“Once we get a bear into garbage, it kind of ties our hands on what we are able to do at that point. That’s been a big area of focus for us and it’s going to be a big area of focus throughout the summer with us.”

Read more: Conservation officer service investigating illegal harvest of cow moose near Sugar Cane

Cougar complaints have been below average compared to previous years and even throughout the winter, while there were a few problems, it’s been a low call volume.

Poaching, which is always a bit of an issue, has not seen any record-breaking numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he confirmed.

“Not to say that it’s not happening, but if people do have information about it then of course we encourage them to call our RAPP line 1-877-952-2777 or #7277 on the Telus mobility network.”

Millett arrived in Williams Lake in November as a new conservation officer and will be training for a year before he moves to work permanently in Quesnel.

Originally from Ontario, his previous work experience includes helping run the Ontario Hunter Education Program, he was a wildfire ranger in Northwestern Ontario and was a seasonal conservation officer with Alberta Parks for a season.

“I also did a couple of seasons doing catering for the Edmonton Oilers as well as a lot of their premium clients that came through, like Garth Brooks, and all that stuff,” he said with a chuckle.

So far he loves Williams Lake, thinks it’s gorgeous and cannot get enough of it, he added.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Read more: New BC Sheriff staff sergeant for Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Just Posted

Bear calls keeping new Cariboo conservation officer busy

Residents are reminded to secure attractants in Williams Lake and Quesnel

Tsilhqot’in National Government downgrades emergency response to spring flooding, COVID-19

Avoiding unnecessary travel is still being urged

Crews responding to vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake

A witness said the 150 Mile House volunteer fire department is attending, traffic lanes still open

Jayson Gilbert charged in Williams Lake murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan

Gilbert also faces first degree murder in the Rudy Johnson Bridge death of Branton Regner

LETTER: Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee officially cancels festivities for 2020

Socially distanced photos to adorn some local businesses

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

B.C.’s labour minister should look at pandemic’s financial carnage amid minimum wage increase

The timing couldn’t be worse for any government decision that drives up costs for business, writes Jock Finlayson

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

COLUMN: Canada needs to remember rural communities as thoughts turn to pandemic recovery

Small towns often rely on tourism, which has been decimated by COVID-19

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Most Read