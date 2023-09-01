A sign has been put up in Vernon's Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)

Bear breaking into B.C. homeless tents euthanized

Conservation Officers removed the black bear from a Vernon park Friday morning

A black bear had to be put down after causing proeprty damage and accessing homeless tents in Vernon’s Polson Park.

The Conservation Officer Service (CO) has had several reports of the brown phase black bear in the popular park for several days.

But the latest activity caused concern and bear was tranquilized, removed from the park and euthanized.

“This bear had been recently reported accessing homeless individual tents, accessing unsecure garbage and birdfeeders and causing property damage,” the COS said.

“The bear had become indifferent to human activity and was actively searching for non-natural food in a urban area. Due to this behavior the bear was deemed a risk to the public and euthanized.”

The bear was first spotted Monday, Aug. 28 and signs were posted in the park warning users of its presence.

“This is an unpleasant reminder to residents of Vernon to ensure attractants are secure on their property to prevent further instances like this,” COS said.

Visit WildSafeBC.com to learn how to prevent human/wildlife conflicts.

READ MORE: Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

READ MORE: Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

