BCWS plans for woody debris burning in Esler area near Williams Lake

Burning of woody debris for a second area near Williams Lake was announced by the BC Wildfire Service Friday.
Earlier this week, the BCWS confirmed it plans to burn debris resulting in wildfire risk reduction work on Fox Mountain.
Plans are now underway to burn piles to eliminate available fuels that could potentially damage the nearby communication tower in an area north of Kallyn Road, beginning July 13, 2020 through August 7, 2020.
The burned piles are considered Category 2 open fires and will comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.
BC Wildfire Service staff will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires at all times.
In order to minimize the amount of smoke generated, these piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation. The exact timing of these burns will depend on weather, site conditions, venting conditions, and snow cover.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter