BCWS actioning small wildfire near Knife Creek south of Williams Lake

The 0.13 hectare fire was discovered Monday, July 17

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew and air support are actioning a small wildfire near Knife Creek south of Williams Lake.

The 0.13 hectare fire was discovered Monday, July 17 at 9:28 a.m.

Environment Canada has a 70 per cent chance of showers for the Williams Lake area Monday, July 17 with a high of 18 C and low of 8 C overnight.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm for Monday as well, with clearing by midnight.

Williams Lake’s air quality index is presently rated at two which is low risk, with the forecast to go up to four which is considered a moderate risk.

