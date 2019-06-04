BCUC to host feedback session in Williams Lake on regulation of Indigenous utilities

A BCUC panel is visiting 10 different B.C. communities to host the sessions

The British Columbia Utilities Commission will be hosting a public input session Friday in Williams Lake to seek feedback on Indigenous utilities regulation. BCUC photo

Indigenous utilities regulation is the focus of a public input session being hosted by the British Columbia Utilities Commission on Friday, June 7 in Williams Lake.

In March 2018 the BCUC announced it would be launching the inquiry to seek feedback on a number of questions about an Indigenous utility.

We're in #Cranbrook today, on the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa Nation, to hear your thoughts on the regulation of Indigenous utilities in British Columbia. #Cranbrook #IndigenousUtilities #regulation #communityinput pic.twitter.com/YHkfCFAAUR — BCUC (@BCUtilitiesCom) June 3, 2019

The questions being asked are around ownership and operation, what services are provided, who the services are provided for and the location or area served by the utility.

Other questions are should Indigenous utilities be regulated or not? If so should they be regulated by the utilities commission act or another mechanism? Or if they are not regulated, how will the interests of Indigenous utility ratepayers be protected?

Presently in B.C., most utilities connected to an Indigenous community are regulated by the BCUC as public utilities.

Feedback gained through the sessions will be forwarded to the provincial government for developing a regulatory framework for Indigenous utilities in B.C.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the BCUC panel will be at the Pioneer Complex for the session.

Anyone who would like to speak or make a presentation is required to register via e-mail to Commission.Secretary@bcuc.com or by telephone at 1-800-663-1385 before the event.

There are several ways to provide feedback in addition to attending the session on Friday.

There's still time to get involved with BC Hydro's Application to Amend Net Metering Service. Submit a letter of comment, register as an interested party, or request intervener status https://t.co/uEv0txCrCy pic.twitter.com/b7sEVIdHRA — BCUC (@BCUtilitiesCom) May 29, 2019

To request intervene status the public needs to register by Monday, July 15, 2019. Intervener status is for people who are directly or sufficiently affected by the BCUC’s decision or have relevant information or expertise.

Letters can also be submitted as well.

Sessions will continue through June until July 4, 2019.



