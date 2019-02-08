The BCAFN is happy to host a business forum in Prince George this month. (Photo Submitted)

BCAFN to host a business forum in Prince George

The forum will celebrate and examine the latest opportunities for Indigenous Peoples in business

The BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) will be hosting a Business Forum in Prince George, BC on February 19th and 20th, 2019.

The Chiefs of BC have directed the BCAFN with the mandate to advance the work of the First Nations Sustainable Economic and Fiscal Relations Strategy. An important aspect of this strategy is a commitment to discuss and learn how to advance local economies and grow First Nations’ already significant contributions to BC’s larger economic sectors.

As part of this important event, Wednesday, Feb. 20 is specifically focussed on highlighting and learning from First Nations women and youth in business. Keynote speaker Bill Lomax is the Vice President of Goldman Sachs and co-founder of “Leading People & Investing to Build Sustainable Communities” at Harvard Business School. This program provides leaders and staff from Tribes, First Nations and Alaska Native Corporations an opportunity to learn investment concepts, investment leadership and the tools to build permanent investment vehicles for their communities through the use of sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Jay Camille wins big at BC Indigenous Business Awards

Co-Chair Carol-Anne Hilton is the CEO and Founder of The Indigenomics Institute. Hilton was recently appointed as a senior advisor on the Canadian Federal Economic Growth Council and to the BC Economic Task Force advising the Ministry of Jobs, Trade, and Technology.

This forum is for First Nations leaders, entrepreneurs and youth interested in learning more about the latest in the economic potential of First Nations and their people. There is no charge to attend the event but prior registration is required.

The BCAFN Business Forum 2019 runs on Feb. 19 to 20 at Uda Dune Baiyoh/Hall of Our Ancestors on 355 Vancouver Street in Lheidli T’enneh Territory/Prince George, BC.

For further information, contact Derek Hansom, the BCAFN’s Economic Development Policy Analyst, by email at derek.hansom@bcafn.ca or communications officer Annette Schroeter by phone at 778 281 1655.

