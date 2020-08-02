BC Wildfire tackles blaze 7 kilometres northeast of Clinton

The BC Wildfire Service is currently tackling a blaze seven kilometres northeast of Clinton at 51 Mile Creek. The fire is to the west of Highway 97, nearly halfway between Clinton and Chasm. Local sources say that it is across from the old airport on Big Bar Road.

The fire was discovered on Saturday, Aug. 1, and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

It is currently estimated at .9 hectares. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened.



