BC Wildfire tackles blaze 7 kilometres northeast of Clinton

Fire at 51 Mile Creek suspected to be lightning-caused

The BC Wildfire Service is currently tackling a blaze seven kilometres northeast of Clinton at 51 Mile Creek. The fire is to the west of Highway 97, nearly halfway between Clinton and Chasm. Local sources say that it is across from the old airport on Big Bar Road.

The fire was discovered on Saturday, Aug. 1, and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

It is currently estimated at .9 hectares. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities
Next story
COVID-19 blamed as work on military port first promised in 2007 sees new delay

Just Posted

BC Wildfire tackles blaze 7 kilometres northeast of Clinton

Fire at 51 Mile Creek suspected to be lightning-caused

Mount Polley Mining Corp. to complete breach remediation this summer

Company eyes restart plan

Barkerville keeping busy hosting tourists amid COVID-19 pandemic

The historic town opened July 3 with a number of safety measures in place

Fish studies continue on Quesnel Lake after mine breach

Aug. 4, 2020 will mark six years since Mt. Polley Mine breach

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Most Read