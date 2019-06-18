BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo

The fires are located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to two new wildfires in the South Cariboo area on June 18.

A 3.5-hectare wildfire near Drewry Lake, 30 kilometres northeast of Lone Butte, and a .009 hectare-wildfire just north of Greeny Lake.

An air tanker and one piece of heavy equipment are responding to the Drewry Lake fire. An aerial assessment has been completed and 23 firefighters are responding.

A three-person initial attack crew is en route to the Greeny Lake fire.

Smoke may be visible to the surrounding communities and Highway 97, however, both fires are not threatening any communities or structures at this time.

They are also expected to be lightning caused.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

BC Wildfire Service has 23 firefighters, air tanker support and one piece of heavy equipment responding to a fire at Drewry Lake, 30 km NE of Lone Butte. A three-person crew is en route to another fire at Greeny Lake. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and Highway 97. BC Wildfire Service photo

Previous story
Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria during training exercise
Next story
Students, staff safe after brief lockdown at Nesika Elementary School

Just Posted

Students, staff safe after brief lockdown at Nesika Elementary School

Parent custody issue prompts response, normal activity resumed at school

New housing on First Avenue scheduled for occupancy Dec. 1

Of the 38 units, only eight will be subsidized, the other 31 will be market rentals

LETTER: Williams Lake will be a last resort for people and investors

Congratulations city council

Youth archers set Canadian, provincial records prior to lakecity provincials this weekend

Four young Cariboo Archers travelled north for some outdoor target competitions.

West Fraser announces the permanent closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo

The fires are located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Most Read