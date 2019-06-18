BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo

The fires are located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to two new wildfires in the South Cariboo area on June 18.

A 3.5-hectare wildfire near Drewry Lake, 30 kilometres northeast of Lone Butte, and a .009 hectare-wildfire just north of Greeny Lake.

An air tanker and one piece of heavy equipment are responding to the Drewry Lake fire. An aerial assessment has been completed and 23 firefighters are responding.

#Cariboo update: #BCWildfire has 23 firefighters, air tanker support & one piece of heavy equipment responding to a fire at Drewry Lake ~30 km NE of Lone Butte. A three-person crew is en route to another fire at Greeny Lake. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities & #BCHwy97 pic.twitter.com/TMfCnI9tm4 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 18, 2019

A three-person initial attack crew is en route to the Greeny Lake fire.

Smoke may be visible to the surrounding communities and Highway 97, however, both fires are not threatening any communities or structures at this time.

They are also expected to be lightning caused.

