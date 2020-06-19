BC Wildfire Service partially rescinds ban of open burning in Cariboo Fire Centre

Category 2 open burning will be allowed again in the Central Cariboo, Quesnel and 100 Mile Fire Zones within the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Open burning within the Chilcotin Fire Zone remains restricted. Campfires continue to be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The following activities are now allowed within the Central Cariboo, Quesnel and 100 Mile Fire Zone as of noon on June 19, 2020:

• the use of sky lanterns

• the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

• the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

The Chilcotin Fire Zone will continue to have restrictions on all open burning due to the wildfire risk within the region, along with the following activities:

• Fireworks, including firecrackers; and

• Sky Lanterns;

• Tiki Torches

• Air Curtain Burners;

• Binary Exploding Targets;

• Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description;

However, Category 3 open fires will remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre until Sept. 30, 2020 or until the public is otherwise notified. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

The partial rescind is the result of the fire danger ratings and expected rainfall and temperatures within each wildfire zone.

A map of the affected areas is available online at: http://ow.ly/2FeC30qRHtB

The public is asked to undertake open burning responsibly, and to follow guidance to ensure their burning is conducted in a safe manner.

While the BC Wildfire Service has developed protocols for staff to safely respond to wildfires and reduce the risk from COVID-19, we ask for the public’s assistance to reduce the likelihood of a forest fire. Anyone who lights a fire must comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation. The BC Wildfire Service urges people to take the following precautions with any permitted outdoor burning:

Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it from escaping.

Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

Create a fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Make sure that the fire is fully extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise (e.g. in a local government bylaw). Please check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

Enforcement

Enforcement of fire prohibitions is undertaken by:

• the Compliance and Enforcement Branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development;

• the Conservation Officer Service; and

• the RCMP.

All illegal fires will be investigated, and charges may be laid under the Wildfire Act or Wildfire

Regulation, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for

$1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court,

fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

