The Cariboo Fire Centre is planning some fire mitigation work between March 25 and April 30, near Williams Lake and said smoke and flames may be visible. File image

BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris near Williams Lake

The burning is part of ongoing fire mitigation efforts

BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris in two areas near Williams Lake over the next six weeks to reduce wildfire risks.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding communities as a result, the Cariboo Fire Centre noted.

Firefighters may start igniting the piles as early as Monday, March 25, 2019, although Jessica Mack, communications specialist for the CFC said more realistically it will begin on Tuesday.

The burning may continue as late as Tuesday, April 30, 2019, depending on weather and site conditions.

During any burning, BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site with firefighting equipment to monitor and control at all times.

Mack said the first wave of CFC crews began returning to work at the beginning of March, and have been culling accumulated debris.

This work is part of ongoing fuel management projects.

Read more: Free fire mitigation offered for seniors

Two areas will be targeted.

One is 20.4 hectares north of the Fox Mountain subdivision, north of Gannett Road and Pheasant Drive.

The other area covers about three hectares south of the Williams Lake Regional Airport, southeast of the junction of Radio Range Road and Airport Road.

Debris piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation as category 3 open fires must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

Follow the latest wildfire news:

* On Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* On Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo


