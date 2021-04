The 64-hectare fire is believed to be human-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to a 64-hectare blaze across from Churn Creek.

More than 34 BCWS personnel and two water tenders are on site, west of 100 Mile House, with two helicopters providing aerial support to assist with suppression efforts. Smoke could be seen as far away as Williams Lake.

There are currently no structures threatened at this time.

The fire, first reported Thursday, is believed to have been human-caused.

