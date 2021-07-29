The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 4,937 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service).

BC Wildfire planning for more aerial ignitions around Young Lake Wildfire

Crews completed ignitions on east flank July 28.

BC Wildfire complete aerial ignitions on the eastern flank of the Young Lake fire Wednesday, July 28, to remove unburnt fuel between the containment lines and the fire.

Heavy equipment continues to widen and re-enforce containment lines along the eastern flank moving south. Crews have begun mop-up operations along the east flank in the area where planned ignitions occurred to ensure these areas are secured.

Crews are planning ignitions on the eastern flank today, Thursday, July 29, if conditions allow. These ignitions will be supported by firefighters and helicopters that will provide cooling action. The Young Lake fire is estimated at 4,936 hectares in size.

About 48 firefighters, one helicopter, a Structure Protection Unit and 15 pieces of heavy equipment continue to work on the fire, estimated at 4,937 hectares.

More to come.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Campfire ban lifted in Prince George area as wildfire risk remains high elsewhere in B.C.
Next story
Dog survives burns from South Okanagan wildfire

Just Posted

A fire on Beaver Lake Road was extinguished Wednesday, July 28. (Ian Hicks Facebook photo)
Awareness, fast response leads to extinguishment of lightning-caused fire north of Williams Lake

The top women’s curlers from around the world will compete in Prince George, as it was just announced that the CN Centre will be the site for the 2022 World Women’s Curling Championship. Prince George was set to host the 2020 event which was cancelled due to COVID-19. (Quesnel Observer File Photo)
Women’s curling championship coming back to Prince George in 2022

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 4,937 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service).
BC Wildfire planning for more aerial ignitions around Young Lake Wildfire

Hand ignitions taking place on Big Stake wildfire. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters continue to battle 37 wildfires in Cariboo