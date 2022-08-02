BC Wildfire crews battle 11 wildfires in Cariboo Fire zone

Firefighters continue to battle a 43-hectare wildfire south of Chasm Lake Provincial Park, while juggling 10 other fires that have sparked up nearby.

Adam Nicholas, an information officer with the Cariboo Fire Service, said the wildfires were all believed to be caused by lightning, including 17-ha blaze near Gang Ranch and three-hectare fire seven kilometres southeast of 70 Mile House. Both blazes are classified as out of control.

A 24-member crew remained on site the Chasm fire, which is now classified as being held. Firefighters Tuesday put in a fire guard and hose down plants and vegetable in a 15-foot wetline to keep the fire under control. That blaze is about 18 kilometres northeast of Clinton.

“The being held stage means it’s not expected to spread unless conditions change,” Nicholas said.

An initial attack crew was on its way to the Gang Ranch fire, half a kilometre Canoe Creek, while 11 firefighters, two helicopters and air tankers battled a three-hectare fire seven kilometres southeast of 70 Mile House.

Bucking machines and heavy equipment were being used to remove woody debris and cut trails for a fire guard, Nicholas said.

“At this time we’re not concerned about that fire threatening structures,” he said.

Helicopters were also delivering water Tuesday to a pair of out-of-control spot fires east of Bobbs Lake. Firefighters were mopping up and removing all the debris around a small fire at Highway 97 and Highway 24, while conducting a “cold trail” to make sure there were no hotspots.

Other spot fires have been reported near Lillipad Lake and the Helena Spur Road, south of Lac La Hache.

Meanwhile, in the Kamloops Fire District, the Maria Creek fire is burning in a densely forested area, posing a challenge for fire crews because of the lack of road access to the area.

“Heavy equipment has been establishing access and building a guard around the eastern and southern portions of the fire,” said fire information officer Karley Desrosiers.

She adds that heavy winds, high temperatures, low humidity, and a dense fuel source drove the fire’s growth on Aug. 1.

“The growth has been in the northeastern area and has now reached some cutblocks, so we’re not expecting substantial growth. It’s likely that smoke will continue to be visible from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and the surrounding area, but there is no threat to communities or the highway.”

Two unit crews of 20 people each and an initial attack crew are actioning the fire on the ground. Eleven helicopters are being shared between the Maria Creek and Nohomin Creek fires, and air tanker support is available.

Nicholas said cooler temperatures forecast this week mean the fire rating is not expected to worsen.

The Cariboo Fire District has not issued a campfire ban at this time, he said, because there has been rain in the region. A ban on campfires will come into effect in the Kamloops Fire Centre this Thursday, Aug. 4.

Nicholas urged residents to stay informed as conditions change at bcwildfire.ca or through the BC Wildfire Service app. Those who report fires using the app are asked to include photos to help firefighters assess the situation.



