A BC Transit bus picks up passengers from a Douglas Street stop during the morning commute on Oct. 5. (Jake Romphf/New Staff)

BC Transit offering free rides on Election Day for some cities

TransLink will still be collecting fares Oct. 15

  • Oct. 12, 2022 11:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Transit is helping ensure everyone can get to the polls on Saturday (Oct. 15) with free bus rides.

In several communities, BC Transit buses will not be collecting fees and several handyDART services will have no costs as well.

TransLink, which operates across Metro Vancouver from Vancouver to Langley and Maple Ridge, will not be offering free rides.

BC Transit says the one-day free service is a decision made by local government partners in each community.

The following is a full list of municipalities that will have free BC Transit service on election day:

  • Chilliwack (includes handyDART)
  • Comox Valley (includes handyDART)
  • Cowichan Valley – Local service only. This does not include the 44 Cowichan Valley Connector or 70 Nanaimo Cowichan Express (includes handyDART)
  • Cranbrook – (includes handyDART)
  • Fort St. John (includes handyDART)
  • Hazelton
  • Kamloops (includes handyDART)
  • Kelowna – Transit is only free within the City of Kelowna and passengers must inform the operator they are travelling to a polling station. (includes handyDART)
  • Kitimat (includes handyDART)
  • Merritt
  • Nanaimo (Regional District of Nanaimo) – this does not include service on the 70 Nanaimo-Cowichan Express (includes handyDART)
  • Port Alberni
  • Powell River and qathet Regional District (includes handyDART)
  • Prince George (includes handyDART)
  • Prince Rupert (includes handyDART)
  • Quesnel (includes handyDART)
  • Revelstoke (includes handyDART)
  • Salt Spring Island
  • Skeena Regional (includes handyDART)
  • Smithers – includes all routes and curb to curb service
  • South Okanagan-Similkameen – there is no Saturday service for Princeton
  • Squamish (includes handyDART)
  • Victoria (includes handyDART)
  • West Kootenay Region – Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and area (includes handyDART)
  • Whistler
  • Williams Lake (includes handyDART)

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
