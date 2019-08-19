BC Transit expanding services in Williams Lake

On Sept. 3 additional evening trips will be added to three routes

Transit users in Williams Lake can expect some expanded service beginning after Labour Day.

BC Transit announced Monday there will be additional weekday evening trips for route one, the community bus, route two from Broadway Avenue from Boitanio Mall to the Tourism Discovery Centre, route three from South Lakeside Drive to Wal-Mart and back and route four’s evening 4 p.m. round trip will be moving to 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with questions about routes and schedules is encouraged to pick up a new Rider’s Guide or visit bctransit.com/williamslake.

Earlier this summer, BC Transit announced it is hoping to have all its buses electric by 2040.

