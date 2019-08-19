BC Transit will be expanding its services in Williams Lake this Sept. 3. File image

BC Transit expanding services in Williams Lake

On Sept. 3 additional evening trips will be added to three routes

Transit users in Williams Lake can expect some expanded service beginning after Labour Day.

BC Transit announced Monday there will be additional weekday evening trips for route one, the community bus, route two from Broadway Avenue from Boitanio Mall to the Tourism Discovery Centre, route three from South Lakeside Drive to Wal-Mart and back and route four’s evening 4 p.m. round trip will be moving to 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with questions about routes and schedules is encouraged to pick up a new Rider’s Guide or visit bctransit.com/williamslake.

Earlier this summer, BC Transit announced it is hoping to have all its buses electric by 2040.

Read more: BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man launches petition to bring charter schools to B.C.
Next story
Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

Just Posted

Crews respond to vehicle fire at former Williams Lake elementary school

RCMP investigate incident involving stolen car

BC Transit expanding services in Williams Lake

On Sept. 3 additional evening trips will be added to three routes

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names and images of five individuals wanted in Williams Lake area

New weekly wanted persons report provided by CrimeStoppers

Williams Lake mayor to give presentation at national forest fires symposium

Walt Cobb said he was invited to share information on what the Williams Lake area is doing post 2017 wildfires

WEB POLL: Do you have any last minute vacation plans this summer?

Take our online reader poll:

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Most Read