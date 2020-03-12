Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse encourages all band members to err on the side of caution in light of the coronavirus. (File photo)

BC Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

If never hurts to play it safe, especially if people in your family have underlying health issues: Chief

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse is urging all band members to err on the side of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If never hurts to play it safe, especially if you have people in your family who have underlying health issues and illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, asthma and heart conditions,” Alphonse told the Tribune Thursday, adding for the time being he is shutting himself down and will not be travelling to any big cities in the near future.

The new coronavirus has to be taken seriously, he said.

“On its own up against a healthy body the coronavirus might make a person really sick and they have a good chance of coming out of it OK, but if they have underlying issues it can get really serious.”

With Italy seeing the loss of more than 1,000 lives to COVID-19, Alphonse said it is concerning and very sad.

He encouraged band members to take the time to stock up on food, to limit contact with other people, be vigilant with handwashing and keep informed by checking with media.

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another, check on family and friends to make sure everyone is OK. Clean your homes — the best thing we can do is stop the spread of germs.”

Read more: Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

In Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said Thursday the City had not received any new updates from the Interior Health Authority as of Thursday.

He said the City’s chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald has been very vigilant with IH to ensure the City is made aware of any new information.

Cobb said he wonders if some conferences he is slated to attend later in the spring will be cancelled and has sent out e-mails asking about them.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting council approved his travel to the Council of Forest Industries 2020 Annual Convention in Prince George in April, which has now been cancelled.

Read more: COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

BC Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

If never hurts to play it safe, especially if people in your family have underlying health issues: Chief

Williams Lake bantam provincials cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

This will include the BC Bantam Tier 2 Championships, which were slated to begin with games Sunday

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves confident going in as hosts of 2020 championships

Players and coaching staff are inviting residents to come cheer the team on March 15-18

Artifacts uncovered at Sugar Cane site near Williams Lake could be 4,000 years old

Between July October 2019 more than 3,200 artifacts were found in a summer village

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Most Read