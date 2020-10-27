Youth across B.C. took part in the Student Vote. In Cariboo Chilcotin BC Green Party David Laing got the most votes and in Cariboo North BC NDP Party Scott Elliott emerged the winner. (Student Vote photo)

BC Student Vote 2020: Green Party wins Cariboo Chilcotin, NDP wins Cariboo North

Student vote for Cariboo ridings has different outcomes than general voting

Cariboo Chilcotin BC Green Party candidate David Laing emerged with the most student votes at 10 schools in the riding.

In Cariboo North, it was BC NDP candidate Scott Elliott who received the most student votes at 12 schools in the riding.

There were 934 valid votes cast in Cariboo Chilcotin and 788 valid votes cast in Cariboo North as the region’s students took part in learning about the provincial election.

Compare those results provincially to how the parties fared and the students voted for the BC NDP receiving 39.86 per cent of the vote. Second was the BC Green Party with 27.68 per cent of the vote. The BC Liberal Party came in third with 25.52 per cent of the vote.

Every time there is a provincial election, Student Vote provides students with an opportunity to learn about the B.C. election, debate the future of the province and cast ballots for the official local candidates running in their school’s electoral district.

Nearly 90,000 elementary and secondary school students from more than 750 schools participated in Student Vote BC 2020. Votes were cast in all 87 electoral districts.

The Student Vote program is made possible by Elections BC.

Preliminary results for Cariboo Chilcotin show Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberal Party, with 5,262 votes or 52.18 per cent.

BC NDP Party candidate Scott Andrews, 3,168 votes, 31.42 per cent, David Laing, 1,035 votes, 10.26 per cent, Katya Potekhina, Independent, 392 votes, 3.89 per cent and James Buckle, Libertarian, 227 votes, 2.25 per cent.

For Cariboo North the preliminary results were Coralee Oakes, BC Liberal Party, 4,503 votes, 49.41 per cent, Scott Elliott, BC NDP Party, 32.61 per cent, Kyle Townsend, Conservative, 1,052, and Douglas Gook, BC Green Party, 586 votes, 6.423 per cent.

Read more: ELECTION 2020: Preliminary results show Lorne Doerkson elected in Cariboo Chilcotin

Read more: B.C. VOTES 2020: Coralee Oakes expands lead in Cariboo North

The mail-in ballots for each riding will not be counted until Nov. 6 and then added into the final results.

Elections BC noted in a news release Monday, Oct. 26 it estimates that at least 52.4 per cent of registered voters voted in the 2020 provincial election.

670,324 voters voted in their electoral district during the advance voting period, and 546,877 voters voted on Election Day at their assigned voting place.

As of October 24, Elections BC had received approximately 525,000 mail-in ballots, though this figure does not include mail-in ballots returned by voters in person to voting places or district electoral offices before the deadline of 8 p.m. Pacific time on October 24.

Read more: Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020CaribooStudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry
Next story
Home nurse visits could play big role in reducing cannabis use, smoking in young mothers

Just Posted

Youth across B.C. took part in the Student Vote. In Cariboo Chilcotin BC Green Party David Laing got the most votes and in Cariboo North BC NDP Party Scott Elliott emerged the winner. (Student Vote photo)
BC Student Vote 2020: Green Party wins Cariboo Chilcotin, NDP wins Cariboo North

Student vote for Cariboo ridings has different outcomes than general voting

Cousin Raj Rana (from left) with sisters Jeeti Pooni, Salakshana Pooni and Kira Pooni gave Black Press Media an interview outside the Williams Lake Provincial Court in 2018 following the guilty verdict. The sisters are the focus of a documentary, Because We Were Girls. Angie Mindus photo
‘This journey is not over’: Pooni sisters’ sexual assault case heads to B.C. Court of Appeal

The case has been in the court system for years

Dawson Road Maintenance was out sanding in Russett Bluff Tuesday morning. A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Cariboo south, including Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Freezing rain warning in effect for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake

Area roads have slushy, slippery conditions

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Most Read