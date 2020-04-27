Pet owners living in homes threatened by flooding in the Williams Lake area are being offered supports from the BC SPCA in the form of pet food and supplies and pet boarding if needed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

BC SPCA offering support to pet owners with homes threatened by flooding in Williams Lake area

Anyone needing assistance is ask to call the centre at 1-855-622-7722

Relief for pet owners in the Williams Lake and surrounding area is being offered by the BC SPCA for residents whose homes are under threat of flooding.

The support comes in the form of pet food and supplies and emergency pet boarding.

“We want residents to know if they are evacuating and have nowhere to take their pets, we can provide temporary accommodation for them at our Williams Lake SPCA facility,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“Anyone needing assistance is asked to please contact our call centre at 1-855-622-7722 to make boarding arrangements.”

Read more: MOTI ‘triaging’ more than 100 road washouts in Cariboo region due to recent flooding

Chortyk said the BC SPCA is also calling for public donations of unopened dry and canned pet food and cat litter.

“If anyone is able to donate these supplies, they can be dropped off at the BC SPCA in Williams Lake at 709 Bond Lake Road,” she said, noting they are so grateful for these donations and will ensure that they get distributed to pet guardians in need.

Individuals needing assistance with pet food are invited to call the BC SPCA in Williams Lake at 250-392-2179.

Pets include dogs, cats and small animals and so far no animals have been brought to the local SPCA for shelter as of Monday afternoon.

The BC SPCA also offers a free emergency checklist to ensure that animal guardians are prepared if they need to evacuate with their pets.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic
Next story
Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Just Posted

City of Williams Lake: Residents urged to continue reducing water use

City releases more information around river valley situation

BC SPCA offering support to pet owners with homes threatened by flooding in Williams Lake area

Anyone needing assistance is ask to call the centre at 1-855-622-7722

Out of control: High water volume wreaking havoc on Williams Lake sewer system

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

Update: Work to fix broken sewage line in Williams Lake River Valley Sunday unsuccessful

Residents asked to use water sparingly to limit effluent

Evacuation order issued for one property at McLeese Lake due to flooding

The CRD said the residents have already left the area

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Most Read