BC SPCA offering support to pet owners with homes threatened by flooding in Williams Lake area

Pet owners living in homes threatened by flooding in the Williams Lake area are being offered supports from the BC SPCA in the form of pet food and supplies and pet boarding if needed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Relief for pet owners in the Williams Lake and surrounding area is being offered by the BC SPCA for residents whose homes are under threat of flooding.

The support comes in the form of pet food and supplies and emergency pet boarding.

“We want residents to know if they are evacuating and have nowhere to take their pets, we can provide temporary accommodation for them at our Williams Lake SPCA facility,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“Anyone needing assistance is asked to please contact our call centre at 1-855-622-7722 to make boarding arrangements.”

Chortyk said the BC SPCA is also calling for public donations of unopened dry and canned pet food and cat litter.

“If anyone is able to donate these supplies, they can be dropped off at the BC SPCA in Williams Lake at 709 Bond Lake Road,” she said, noting they are so grateful for these donations and will ensure that they get distributed to pet guardians in need.

Individuals needing assistance with pet food are invited to call the BC SPCA in Williams Lake at 250-392-2179.

Pets include dogs, cats and small animals and so far no animals have been brought to the local SPCA for shelter as of Monday afternoon.

The BC SPCA also offers a free emergency checklist to ensure that animal guardians are prepared if they need to evacuate with their pets.



