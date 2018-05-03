Gayle Duteil. (Black Press files)

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

The BC Nurses’ Union has officially dismissed Gayle Duteil as president.

“The governing council of the BC Nurses’ Union expressed a vote of no confidence in Gayle Duteil on April 28 and declared that Duteil has ceased to be a Member in Good Standing, the effect of which is that Duteil is ineligible to remain in office,” a bulletin on the union’s website read.

Duteil had been on administrative leave since September for what the union called “very serious allegations.”

At the time, CEO Umar Sheikh declined to comment on the nature or number of complaints, but did say they began in June and continued into the fall. He added the union has retained Vince Ready and Judi Korbin as arbitrators.

Duteil had said she retained lawyer Carman Overholt and filed complaints with the BC Labour Relations Board and the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

The bulletin said the council’s move follows a February decision by arbitrator Tom Hodges that found Duteil tried to interfere in the union’s 2017 provincial election in a “flagrant attempt to threaten, interfere with and manipulate the committee’s processes.

Christine Sorensen, the former acting union president, is now president.

Previous story
Burn pile escapes and starts fire near McLeese Lake
Next story
VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

Just Posted

Youth Week drives into high gear in lakecity

RC Days for Kids drives home the fun for Youth Week

Burn pile escapes and starts fire near McLeese Lake

Volunteer fire department asks residents to please stop burning

Barnett thanks officials, frontline workers, volunteers for wildfire efforts

We don’t say “thank you” enough, she says

Tribune awarded in multimedia category for wildfire reporting

Black Press reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

CRD passes resolution to restrict fireworks, use and sales in rural areas

Exceptions can be made for public display with written permission

VIDEO: Esso Girls Fun Day offers intro to hockey

Hockey, fun and smiles were the theme Wednesday night for Esso Girls Fun Day in Williams Lake

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

Residents of Upper Mud River Road southwest of PG put on evacuation alert

The alert affects 39 properties

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

Most Read