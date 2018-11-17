BC Livestock Co-op holds bred cow/heifer sale

Liz Twan
Special to the Tribune Advisor
There was a huge crowd in attendance at the BC Livestock Co-op yards in Williams Lake for the Bred Cow/Heifer Sale on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
On first look, it appeared that there were more than enough prospective buyers to drive up the cattle prices, it seemed that demand was high.
As the sale progressed it was noticeable that although there were serious bidders/buyers in the crowd, many were in attendance just to check the prices-on-offer.
The market has dropped considerably over the past year so those who were selling went home appreciably less happier than those who were purchasing.
