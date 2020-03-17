BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

While social distancing remains a priority for British Columbians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Liquor Stores will remain open for now.

In an email to Black Press Media Thursday, a spokesperson for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch said they are watching the COVID-19 situation closely.

The province declared it a public health emergency Tuesday afternoon and there are now seven deaths in B.C. linked to the novel coronavirus, while at least 185 people have tested positive for the virus.

The branch will adhere to “rigorous cleaning measures” to lower the risk of infection.

“At this time we have no immediate plans to close stores or our distribution centres,” the branch said.

“We continue to take our direction from the Provincial Health Officer and recognize that the situation is changing quickly.”

Health officials have asked British Columbians to practice social distancing, to self-isolate if they are home and to not clear out store supplies.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Just Posted

Silent Sky ends run one week early due to COVID-19

This production was the third one of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s 2019/2020 season

Paradise Cinemas closing until at least April 2 effective immediately

This move comes to protect the community and employees of the theatre

Cariboo Regional District announces closure of all library locations

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have announced that all library locations will… Continue reading

Lakecity Shoppers Drug Mart offers first hour of business to seniors, those living with disabilities

The store in Williams Lake opens at 8 a.m.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area to remain open for coming weekend

“We truly hope that with all these measures our guests will feel comfortably safe.”

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Most Read