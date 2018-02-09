(Photo by David Goldman/The Associated Press)

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

In some regions of B.C. the flowers have already begun to bloom, while snow squalls continue to blanket other areas of the province.

Meteorologists are anticipating colder than normal temperatures to continue as we move towards the Spring, according to a statement from BC Hydro, who have activated their Winter Payment Plan.

“After a colder than usual December and return of cold air to many regions late January into early February, BC Hydro’s meteorologists are predicting the next couple of months will likely continue to bring below average temperatures,” read a portion of the statement.

The company says colder temperatures have led to higher electricity bills, especially for those using electric heat. Temperature records have already been broken in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Princeton, Campbell River, Tofino and Whistler since early November. BC Hydro also witnessed peak electricity demand in the second half of December 2017 that was above the previous 10-year average.

“Cold temperatures across the province drive-up electricity usage, resulting in higher BC Hydro bills that can be difficult for families to manage alongside other household expenses,” said Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro’s President & Chief Operating Officer. “Our meteorologists are predicting colder than average temperatures will continue over the next of couple of months and we want to provide customers with help to manage their payments.”

The plan will allow customers to spread out their winter electricity bills over a six-month period.

This program was first introduced last winter, during the annual billing period that runs from Dec. 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Anyone interested can learn more by calling 1-800-BCHYDRO.

Previous story
Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

Just Posted

Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

All of the necessary permits and zoning amendments are in place for Wensley Architecture Ltd. to redevelop 715 Oliver Street.

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch weathering wildfire impacts

CMHA is in need of more crisis line counsellors

School buses running again in SD 27

The city will continue to clean up this week’s record breaking snowfalls

Update: Snow truck clipped line, pulling vehicle over Thursday evening

Operator exited without injury

UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest manager retiring after three decades

Ken Day has been with the research forest in the Williams Lake area since its inception in 1986

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

B.C. creating 100 more teacher training spaces

French, math, physics and special education teachers in demand

Most Read