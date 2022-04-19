BC Hydro to replace streetlights in Williams Lake with LEDs

The new lights will use 50 per cent less energy

BC Hydro is replacing its streetlights in Williams Lake with work expected to go from April 19 to May 31.

“The project will see the replacement of all BC Hydro high pressure sodium (HPS) streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs, estimated at approximately 850 lights. Each new light installation takes approximately 30 minutes to complete,” noted a city news release.

Hydro’s streetlights are the ones on wooden poles, while the city’s are the metal ones.

Some of the city’s streetlights have LEDs in them and others will be replaced as they become available.

Interruptions to service are expected to be minimal, however the city would like to advise residents to use appropriate caution while BC Hydro crews are working along roadways.

The city noted tere may also be some short-term lane closures or other traffic controls in place throughout the duration of the project. BC Hydro does not expect the need for planned outages during the process.

The new LED lights will help improve public safety by increasing the visibility of sidewalks and roads at night, as well as reducing light pollution.

The lights use approximately 50 per cent less energy, are more reliable, last three times longer (up to a 20-year lifespan) and have a lower environmental footprint.

LED streetlights produce a whiter and more natural light than the orange light emitted from existing street lights.

The project in Williams Lake is part of an ongoing commitment from BC Hydro to replace all of its streetlights across the province over the next three years with new LEDs.

