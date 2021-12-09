BC Highway Patrol seek dash cam footage in fatal hit and run just north of Hixon

One person was killed in a pedestrian-involved collision on Wednesday, Dec. 8

The BC Highway Patrol, a division of the RCMP, is continuing to investigate a fatal collision on Highway 97 just north of Hixon which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 8. (File Photo)

The BC Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit and run on Highway 97 near Hixon north of Quesnel.

Cpl. Mike Halskov confirmed one person was killed in the collision, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 8 near Widdis Road in the Woodpecker area, approximately 45 kilometres south of Prince George.

The road was closed for hours while the Prince George RCMP remained on the scene.

The investigation is being conducted by the BC Highway Patrol with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service.

Anyone with information who may have traveled through the area between 1:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the BC Highway Patrol in Prince George and quote file number 2021-855.

”No further information is available at this time, and updates are not anticipated as the investigation continues,” Halskov said.

