(Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

A BC Ferries employee died after falling into the Fraser River last week, the company said in a statement Monday (June 15).

In an email, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the employee fell in on Friday while working at the BC Ferries fleet maintenance unit in Richmond. Police and search crews were able to recover the victim’s body on Saturday.

“This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person, and to our entire BC Ferries’ family,” Marshall said.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it is investigating the incident to determine how it happened. BC Ferries has also launched their own investigation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant
Next story
EnGold discovers visible gold at two Lac la Hache sites

Just Posted

EnGold discovers visible gold at two Lac la Hache sites

‘The gold potential of Lac la Hache continues to grow’

VIDEO: Quesnel RCMP release last seen footage of missing man, Andrew Charles Ward

“Police and Andrew’s family are very concerned for his safety”

Williams Lake businesses fear lack of customers, employees: chamber president

Vanessa Riplinger says lack of employees already existed due to 2017 wildfires, now after COVID-19

New association to provide voice for B.C. First Nation development corporations

First Nation Business Development Association is comprised of nearly 50 members

Cariboo flood-damaged road repairs surpass $12 million

A total of 229 sites were impacted

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

Public, media blocked from Vanderhoof council meetings for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules.

Most Read