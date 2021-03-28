The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

BC Ferries has cancelled the majority of sailings out of major Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland terminals on Sunday (March 28) afternoon and evening.

In a service notice posted at 1:30 p.m., BC Ferries said that the following sailings of the Coastal Inspiration and Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled:

  • 3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 3:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
  • 5:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
  • 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 8:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
  • 10:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point

As of 1:10 p.m., BC Ferries had also cancelled these sailings:

  • 3:20 p.m. departing Departure Bay
  • 3:45 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
  • 5:30 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
  • 5:55 p.m. departing Departure Bay
  • 10:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

In a tweet, BC Ferries said the following sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled:

  • 3:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 7:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 9:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 5:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 7:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 9:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

READ MORE: Windy weather in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Strong winds batter Lower Mainland with snow expected for eastern Fraser Valley highways

bc ferryBCFerriesEnvironment Canada weatherFerry

Most Read