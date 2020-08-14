BC Coroners Service, RCMP investigating sudden death in Williams Lake

A body was found Friday, Aug. 14 in tall grass above the Stampede Grounds

Williams Lake RCMP general investigation section and the Prince George forensic identification section are assisting the BC Coroners Service in a sudden death investigation in Williams Lake, said Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment.

“Preliminary evidence assessment suggests no criminal act has occurred and there is no risk to the public,” Pelley said.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the police received a report on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:07 a.m. of a body found at the rear of the Stampede Grounds in tall grass.

No further information will be released at this time, Pelley added.



