Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Barriere RCMP appeal to public for clues after bloodied rug dropped off at detachment

Police received a rug soiled with human blood, but don’t know where it came from or whose blood it is

By Kamloops This Week staff

Barriere RCMP say they have confirmed the presence of human blood on a bloodied rug turned in to the detachment.

Police did not say when the rug was turned in.

“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it,” according to Cpl. James Grandy, a media relations officer.

Now, police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour.

Grandy said police want to determine the origin of the rug and confirm the well-being of the person or people associated with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Kamloops This Week staff

READ MORE: Barriere RCMP launch public survey to develop local policing priorities

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of Barriere

Previous story
Highway 97 reopened north of Clinton
Next story
B.C. arena loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Just Posted

The Barrier RCMP is hosting an online survey as well as a meet and greet so the community can be part of determining strategic priorities for the detachment. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake RCMP)
Barriere RCMP appeal to public for clues after bloodied rug dropped off at detachment

Marlene King of the Nuxalk Nation. (Photo submitted)
In pursuit of Nuxalk collections in the world’s museums, Marlene King is on a mission

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 north of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Highway 97 reopened north of Clinton

Retired nurse and author Marion McKinnon Crook attends a book signing at the Open Book on March 2. (Kim Kimberlin photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Marion McKinnon Crook writing second novel about nursing in Cariboo Chilcotin

Pop-up banner image