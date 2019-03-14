Barnett calls on landowners to write Agriculture Minister over proposed ALR changes

‘If you’re a private landowner owning agricultural land, you basically have lost your rights’

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett joins Liberal MLAs to voice concerns over proposed Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) changes.

If passed, the legislation would replace the current governance model of six-panel regions and an executive committee with one commission, provide the chair of the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) with more flexibility to organize commission members into a decision-making panel on applications, add new decision-making criteria, add more compliance and enforcement capacity and tools and require that exclusions be submitted to the ALC only by local governments, First Nations governments or the Province.

“This is an act that is going to make a huge difference to private landowners that own agricultural land because the Bill is blatantly infringing on the right of landowners,” says Barnett. “In the definition of ‘person,’ it is basically that the citizens are not a ‘person.’ There’s two people that are ‘persons.’ It’s local governments and First Nations [governments]. Individual landowners are no longer included in the process and they cannot even apply to take land out of the ALR.”

Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, said the Bill (15) builds on work started over a year ago to better protect farmland and encourage farming and ranching in B.C.

“We are ensuring the commission has the tools and the governance model required to strengthen its independence and ability to act in the best interest of our farmland within the Agricultural Land Reserve so that British Columbians are able to access safe, locally grown food for generations to come.”

In the Cariboo, the ALR makes up 947,000 hectares (21 per cent of the provincial total), second only to the Peace region.

Mike de Jong, a Liberal MLA, called the bill “the single most egregious assault on the rights of citizens that I have seen in 25 years.”

Mike Bernier, another Liberal MLA, asked “why do the BC NDP always think big brother knows best than the people who actually own and work the land.

Barnett went on to criticize other recent changes, such as requiring permission to build an additional house for workers.

“Everything will be centralized once again. If you’re a private landowner owning agricultural land, you basically have lost your rights.”

Barnett calls on local agricultural landowners to write to the Minister of Agriculture and say that they were without consultation on this process.

“This government has had no public consultation on caribou, on land use issues, now the Agricultural Land Reserve changes. They were the government that said they would be transparent and there would be consultations. There has been none.”

She would be very upset about losing her rights if the were an agricultural landowner, says Barnett.

“This is going totally in the wrong directions when it comes to private property rights. My question is ‘what’s next?’”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
GOP senators appear ready to block Trump border declaration
Next story
Beto O’Rourke announces 2020 Democratic presidential bid

Just Posted

Watch: CMHA looking for new crisis line operators

Training sessions for interested volunteers available starting April 2

Dog Creek community grieves loss of Harley Tenale

Police continue to investigate discovery of body downtown

Cariboo Memorial Hospital under lockdown briefly Wednesday

Report of man armed with knife was incorrect

Spring temperatures on the way for Cariboo Chilcotin

Warm, sunny weather for the weekend

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Canada’s Big 5 bank CEOs pay rises 6.5% to earn $54M in 2018

Volatility in equity markets last year also put pressure on the banks’ valuations

Federal budget expected to have more wiggle room, even with weaker outlook

Economy posted solid numbers for much of last year and employment has remained particularly strong

Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1

Feisty battle sees two New York players ejected

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Most Read