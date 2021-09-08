Barkerville trust thanks Wells gold mine for providing $500K funding boost

The trust said a hefty donation from Osisko Development helped keep the doors open this season

The main street in Barkerville will only be open until Sept. 19 this year. (Contributed photo)

Barkerville Historic Town and Park is crediting the Barkerville Gold Mine with keeping programming running through the 2021 season.

In a news release, the park said Osisko Development, the mine’s parent company, donated $500,000.

“We are very grateful to Osisko and its staff for this support,” Kirsten Clausen, Chair of the Barkerville Heritage Trust said. “Their flexible donation terms made it possible to utilize the funding in the best way possible – through the sharing of our collective story and public engagement that is integral to Barkerville’s Gold Rush experience.”

Osisko Development president and member of the Barkerville Trust Chris Lodder said he was happy to support their “friends and neighbours.”

“We know how important the Barkerville Historic Town is to Wells, and we are proud to support them,” he said.

The park, owned by the province, but run by the Barkerville Heritage Trust, claimed they had a funding shortfall of more than $600,000. The B.C. Liberals criticised the NDP for not granting funds to Barkerville through an anchor attraction grant. The province said Barkerville did not meet the eligibility requirements.

READ MORE: Barkerville ineligibility for B.C. funding program attracts criticism from Liberals

“The Barkerville Heritage Trust will continue to engage with the Province of BC to resolve the current situation faced by all Provincially-owned Heritage Sites in need of adequate, planned, sustainable funding,” Clausen said.

The town and park will remain open until Sept. 19, with the start of the winter season yet to be determined.

Barkerville’s Chief Executive Officer, Kate Cox, also expressed appreciation to Osisko for the tremendous support.

“Barkerville’s staff remains committed to running a safe and accessible park that meets provincial health regulations while providing a wide-ranging, engaging, and factual interpretation experience,” she said. “Osisko’s donation has allowed us to achieve these goals in 2021; we literally couldn’t have done it without them.”

For more information about Barkerville Town and Park 2021, visit www.barkerville.ca.

READ MORE: 3 contract workers test positive for COVID-19 at Wells mine

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel