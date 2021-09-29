Office towers are photographed in Toronto’s financial district on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Office towers are photographed in Toronto’s financial district on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Banking regulator planning for more frequent volatility ahead in financial sector

The regulator is working to better understand the risks and to increase disclosures

The head of Canada’s banking regulator says he is planning for more frequent volatility storms in the financial sector.

Peter Routledge said in his first speech since he took on the role of Superintendent of Financial Institutions in June that climate change and digitization are the two biggest risks facing the sector.

Speaking virtually at the Global Risk Institute Annual Summit, he said the risk environment demands a transformation of the regulator’s approach and organization to meet the challenges ahead.

On climate change, Routledge says the regulator is working to better understand the risks and to increase disclosures because current data falls short.

He says that the digital era creates space for innovation, but that Canadians expect regulators to balance innovation and stability.

To meet the challenges ahead, Routledge said he will focus the regulator’s transformation on culture, including more emphasis on psychological safety and diversity, and on improved data and an updated supervisory framework.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bankingeconomy

Previous story
Teaching Canadians to observe solemn new Truth and Reconciliation Day could take time

Just Posted

The ministry of forests will be burning woody debris piles in the West Chilcotin between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ministry of forests planning woody debris pile burning in West Chilcotin wildfire areas

Insp. Myron Friesen, hired recently to work at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment, has decided to retire. (Photo submitted)
City of Williams Lake’s top cop announces retirement four months into new position

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
City activates emergency response centre due to ‘imminent concern’ in river valley

Bernie Baptiste, from Ulkatcho First Nation has been located. (Facebook photo)
Update: Mushroom picker located in West Chilcotin