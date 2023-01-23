A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades

$71 million in federal funding for quartet of national parks long B.C./Alberta border

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

It also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta.

The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

RELATED: Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Blinding sunlight cause of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel
Next story
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. said downtime at lumber divisions in Soda Creek, in the Cariboo, and Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, will continue through Feburary. (tolko.com)
Downtime extended at Tolko mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

Eight vehicls were involved in a collision on Highway 97 Monday morning (Jan. 23). (Karen Powell photo)
Blinding sunlight cause of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: B.C. seniors deserve to age with dignity

Fox tail lillies were in full display in Kim Herdman’s garden featured in the 2022 Williams Lake Garden Club’s 2022 Garden and Arts Tour. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Gardeners in Williams Lake get a jump on growing guidance