A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocked the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on February 2, 2022. A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta. Jerry Morin, 40, attended the two-day hearing in Lethbridge, Alta., by video. Queen’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik says she would give her ruling on July 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Bail decision reserved for 4th suspect accused of conspiracy in Coutts, Alta.

Olinieck, Carbert and Lysak have already been denied bail

A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.

Jerry Morin, who is 40, attended the two-day hearing in Lethbridge, Alta., by video.

Queen’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik says she would give her ruling on July 18.

Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak are accused of conspiring to kill police officers at a blockade near Coutts, Alta., in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Olinieck, Carbert and Lysak have already been denied bail.

The Crown has already indicated it plans to try the four men together and a trial date is expected to be set July 11.

The four accused were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers at a protest near Coutts.

Police allege a group at the protest was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted and described the threat as “very serious”.

– The Canadian Press

