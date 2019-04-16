Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

A 38-year-old man has died after falling into a deep crevasse while backcountry skiing near Pemberton.
Forecast, a ski magazine, identifies the man in a blog post as professional skier Dave Treadway.
Search and rescue crews responded to calls of an unresponsive man who had fallen 30 meters down a crevasse at Rhododendron Mountain, according a news release on Tuesday.
According to Forecast, a snow bridge collapsed while Treadway was skiing across.
He’d been skiing with a group of people at the time.
Forecast describes Treadway as a devout father and dear friend.
“Our deepest and sincerest condolences, thoughts, prayers and love go out to his wife Tessa and sons Kasper and Raffi during this difficult time.”
