Back to school just around corner in School District 27

The first day for students is Sept. 6

It was just two short months ago that buses filled the streets in Williams Lake. Residents can expect buses once again starting Wednesday, Sept. 6. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The first day of school for students is Wednesday, September 6.

This will be a “half” day for students and buses will run accordingly. Schools will begin the day at normally scheduled times – dismissal times will be amended.

In School District 27 schools are opened the following days should parents need more information:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Opens Thursday, August 31st

10 a.m – 2:00 p.m.

Students beginning Kindergarten must be five years of age by December 31, 2023. Children enrolled in Kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year do not need to re-register for Grade 1 if they are attending the same school.

Government issued proof of age such as birth certificate or passport, as well as a BC Care Card, and two pieces of proof of address are required for registration. Students are to register at the school in their catchment area. Parents not sure of their catchment area may contact their nearest school.

The French Immersion Program in Williams Lake is located at Nesika Elementary School and a “School of Choice” form must be filled out if living outside the Nesika Elementary catchment area.

The French Immersion Program in 100 Mile House is located at 100 Mile Elementary School and a “School of Choice” form must be filled out if living outside the 100 Mile Elementary catchment area.

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Open Thursday, August 31st

8:30 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.

Williams Lake

Columneetza Jr. Secondary (Grades 7-9)

250-392-4158

Lake City Secondary (Grades 10-12)

250-392-6284

100 Mile House

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary (Grades 8-12)

250-395-2461

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)