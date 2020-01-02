Baby watch 2020: No new babies yet at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Last year’s first baby born in Williams Lake was Aurora Melody Dawn Heitmann

No babies have been born yet in 2020 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Williams Lake Tribune/file photo)

Interior Health officials have confirmed Thursday morning there have been no babies born yet at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in 2020.

The first baby born under the Interior Health Authority was a little girl born New Year’s Day at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital to a Kelowna couple.

Read More: First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was also a little girl born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1.

Read More: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

In Williams Lake at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, typically a baby per day is born on average.

Last year’s first baby born in Williams Lake was Aurora Melody Dawn Heitmann, born to Roxanne and Micheal Heitmann Jan. 1.

Read More: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

Williams Lake’s first baby of 2020 will receive a cash prize courtesy of New Waves Pool and Spa and the Williams Lake Tribune.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.