A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night

An 11-month-old has been killed and the infant’s father injured after they were hit by one of two vehicles that collided in downtown Vancouver.

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night.

The condition of the 31-year-old man was not available.

Const. Tania Visintin describes one of the two drivers as a suspect and says he was also injured and treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Visintin says more details could be released later.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Pipelines and border openings on the agenda as Trudeau meets with Kenney
Next story
Logging company calls for criminal charges against B.C. old growth protesters

Just Posted

Williams Lake artist Mandee Beaulieu was inspired to ask if Cariboo Art Beat would organize an art show focues on mental health awareness. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Art Beat exhibit focuses on mental health awareness

The team at Smith Timber Works are hoping to sell two custom picnic tables to fundraise for Cam Prest and family. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake builder keeps Prest fundraiser going with donation of picnic tables

Fire trucks from around the province leave their command post at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Seven new wildfires listed in South Cariboo

An evacuation alert has been issued for Si Lake Sunday afternoon.
Evacuation alert lifted for Si Lake wildfire