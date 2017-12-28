Road conditions driving into and out of Williams Lake today were not ideal. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Baby it’s cold outside

Limited visibility, blowing snow and risk of frostbite in the Cariboo

It may just be better to stay indoors today.

Conditions in Williams Lake continue to worsen, as snow continues to fall.

While this morning, Environment Canada was predicting mere flurries, they now are estimating 5 cm of snowfall for today, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries going into the evening.

Residents may have their own estimates of snowfall today, as fluffy flakes have been falling from early this morning and continue to fall.

There is a danger of frostbite as Environment Canada says the temperatures is steady near -18 with a wind chill of minus 29. Tonight’s lows are forecast at -21 with a wind chill of -27 and wind up to 15 km/h.

Tomorrow, the forecast predicts more of the same in terms of temperature, but without the snow.

Cold temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend.

Drive BC is warning drivers to be cautious. Road conditions are listed as compact snow with slippery sections along Highway 20 and Highway 97 and towards Likely and Horsefly. They are also reporting limited visibility with blowing snow.

Drive safe.

