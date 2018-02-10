Baby, it’s cold outside

Temperatures have dipped down into the double digits again in the Williams Lake area

It has dipped down to -25C in Williams Lake this morning with a wind chill of -29 C. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

As predicted by Environment Canada, it is chilly in the Williams Lake area Saturday morning, with a current temperature of -25C and a wind chill of -29C greeting people at 7 a.m.

There are clear skies, and with sunshine in the forecast, it should warm up to -8C, become partly cloudy this evening, and dip down to -16C.

Meanwhile, it is even colder out west.

The temperature observed at Puntzi Mountain at 7 a.m. is -36C with a wind chill of -40C.

DriveBC is warning there is black ice from Riske Creek to Williams Lake on Highway 20, and from 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache to Williams Lake on Highway 97, and again from Williams Lake to 22 kilometres north.

All other areas are reportedly compact snow with slippery sections.