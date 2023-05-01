The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

RELATED: Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at Victoria parking lot

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Previous story
Canada moving Sudan evacuation operations to port city as conflict continues
Next story
Cariboo Chilcotin receives more than $5 million economic diversification funds

Just Posted

Jackie Pooni and her dog Millie about to head out for a walk on the Williams Lake river valley trail which partially reopened to the public Monday, May 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake river valley trail reopens partially after flood damage shuttered it three years ago

Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey toured the Cariboo recently, including for a stop in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin receives more than $5 million economic diversification funds

A photo of the Lost Valley fire taken from air support Saturday afternoon. (Image supplied BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert issued as Lost Valley fire grows to 113 hectares

South Canim Lake Road is closed due to flooding overnight and continuing on into the morning. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Flooding closes South Canim Lake Road; detour available