File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide

Dawson Creek’s Kiara Agnew was on a ‘dream birthday vacation’

A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.

The woman has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew from Dawson Creek, B.C.

Her family says on a GoFundMe page that Agnew went on what was supposed to be a “dream birthday vacation” to Mexico with her boyfriend, but that “turned into a nightmare” when relatives were notified of her death on Friday.

Agnew’s mother, Michele Levesque, later posted to Facebook that her daughter’s body will be returned to Dawson Creek.

SSP Solidaridad said in a statement in Spanish that police from the Secretariat of Public Security took a man into custody after “a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighbourhood.”

Mexican prosecutors have confirmed the woman was found dead Friday, adding he is in custody and possible charges are being considered.

Mexicomurder

Previous story
Watchdog reprimands logging company for large clearcut near Kootenay community
Next story
CN workers back union strike mandate as contract talks for 3,000 employees continue

Just Posted

Premier David Eby speaks to the Surrey Board of Trade Event at Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Williams Lake gets $3.7 million, CRD $3.9 million in one-time provincial grants

Puddle Produce Farm’s Brianna van Wijngaard sells fresh produce weekly at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Community Food Hub engages on local future of food security

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: Thanks to our ranchers as calving season begins

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Four-day work week first dreamed of in 1970s