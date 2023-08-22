Premier David Eby speaks with officials and media after touring wildfire affected areas of the Central Okanagan Tuesday, Aug. 22. (Gary Barnes - Kelowna Capital News)

B.C. WILDFIRES: Travel restriction lifted for 6 communities except West Kelowna

Non-essential accommodation in West Kelowna still banned

Premier David Eby toured areas of the Central Okanagan, devastated by three wildfires, by helicopter Tuesday (Aug. 22) afternoon.

“The devastation for families who have lost everything, homes burned to the ground, will be some time recovering, for community members and so many affected individuals,” the premier said. “What is also evident, even if we get to a couple hundred homes, is the heroic efforts of firefighting crews.”

Eby made his comments during a news conference at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna, the reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The premier was joined by Emergency Minister Bowin Ma, Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, and Federal Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan.

Ma announced that B.C.’s order restricting non-essential travel in the Okanagan has been partially lifted.

“The emergency order we put in place on Saturday has had the effect we required and thousands of hotel rooms were made available for people forced from their homes, as well as the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us during the worst wildfire season in our history,” she said.

“Because of this, we are lifting travel restrictions for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation for most of the southern Interior, with the exception of West Kelowna. The order will be lifted for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, and Vernon starting tomorrow.

Non-essential travel to West Kelowna continues to be prohibited for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation, including hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds, to ensure accommodation is available for those who may need it.

READ MORE: More than 3,000 homes saved from McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Evacuation orders remain as Crater Creek wildfire grows near Keremeos

